Lady Cats pressure scorches Chieftains

DOWAGIAC — It took a few minutes for the Three Rivers Lady Cats to zero in on the basket.

But once Jason Bingaman’s team became acclimated to its surroundings the Lady Cats were able to play their type of basketball in Dowagiac’s gym Friday and cruise to a 64-33 win.

Three Rivers struggled to find its offensive rhythm at the start of the Wolverine Conference South Divisional contest.

Dowagiac took an early 8-6 lead in the contest.

The momentum didn’t hold up for very long for the Lady Chieftains.

Three Rivers ended the opening quarter with a fury, burying a trio of 3-pointers. Hadley Miller, Alaina Abnet, and Tessa Hawkins all knocked down a shot apiece from behind the three-point arc as the Lady finished the period on an 8-0 run.

Three Rivers’ full and half-court trapping game posed big-time problems for Dowagiac the remainder of the half.

The Lady Cats didn’t allow the Chieftains another field point until 1:37 remained in the first half when Tania Parker Wilson drained a 3-pointer.

Three Rivers entered the locker room at halftime up by a comfortable 33-16 margin.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.