Lady Cats post soccer shutout

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team delivered a 6-0 win to its home fans Tuesday over Dowagiac.

Three Rivers built a 4-0 advantage after the first half of play.

Katilin Ritchie put Three Rivers up 1-0 with a goal off an assist by Izzy Taylor.

The Lady Cats made it 2-0 after Abigail Stephens scored off a rebound off a missed direct kick by teammate Kelsey Barrett who was credited with an assist.

Barrett scored Three Rivers’ third goal of the half off an assist by Izzy Taylor.

The final goal for the Lady Cats in the opening half was scored by Ritchie off an assist by Torri Towles.

Barrett scored in the second half off an assist by Illy Taylor. Towles added the final Lady Cats’ goal off a Hadley Miller assist.

Three Rivers improves to 5-4-2 overall on the season and are 1-2 in the Wolverine Conference South.