Lady Cats overcome rough finish

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers overcame a rough patch in the fourth quarter and held on for a 43-36 girls’ basketball win over Niles Tuesday at the Purple Palace.

It was the season opener for both schools and Three Rivers’ fourth consecutive victory against Niles in the non-conference series.

Three Rivers looked strong in most facets of the game, holding its largest lead of the game 38-19 late in the third quarter, and took a 38-21 advantage into the final stanza.

“In what was one of the only downfalls on the night in Three Rivers play, the Lady Cats didn’t communicate quite as well at the defensive end during the fourth quarter, allowing Niles to make a late run.

Niles, how 0-1, outscored Three Rivers 15-5 in the final eight minutes, and crept as close as seven points late in the game thanks to its outside shooting.