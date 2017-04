Lady Cats net win in tennis

GALESBURG — The Three Rivers varsity girls tennis team defeated Galesburg-Augusta Thursday in a non-league match on the road 7-1.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers topped Kristin Gibson 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers whipped Ali Sanderson 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3, Abby Springer beat Holly Eberstein 6-0, 6-2. At No. 4, Mary Miller of Three Rivers won by default.

At No. 1 doubles, Megan Jacobs and Briana Kupiec of Three Rivers lost to Natalie Hosmer and Kylie Klomperens 2-6, 2-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Amy Abel and Olivia Guy of Three Rivers earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Sammi Nearpass and Haylee Bowsher.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers tandem of Anna Dong and Lucy Dong earned a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Sam Thomas and Sydney Hoyt.

At No. 4 doubles, Kayla Cripin and Mykala Dunson of Three Rivers won by default.