Lady Cats meet highly-regarded Eddies for district championship

District basketball girls’ basketball titles go up for grabs tonight.

In the Division 2 final, Three Rivers hosts Edwardsburg at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Coloma Regional on Monday to face the champion of the Hudsonville Unity Christian District at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s game can be heard live on WRCI (97.1 FM) in Three Rivers with air time at 6:50 p.m.

Constantine entertains Centreville in the Division 3 district final at 6 p.m. with the winner moving onto the Bronson Regional next week against the district champion from Delton-Kellogg.

Mendon faces host Decatur at 6 p.m. in the Division 4 district championship. The winner advances to the Mendon Regional next week against the champion from the Martin District.