Lady Cats make enough plays to secure win over Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — Even with its floor leader back, the Three Rivers Lady Cats were out of sync but made enough plays at crucial times to beat visiting Otsego 53-36 in a Wolverine Conference cross-divisional matchup at the Purple Palace.

Senior point guard Hadley Miller returned to the floor for Thursday’s contest after missing the last six with a head injury.

The 5-foot-10 Miller, was given medical clearance to play on Monday. She practiced Monday and Wednesday and sat out Tuesday’s 62-58 overtime loss at Coldwater. “We did a good job of grinding out a rough three-point shooting night and were not in sync at the offensive end much of the night,” said Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman. “We were just out of rotation a few times defensively with our pressure. As we adjust with Hadley back in the lineup, it will take us some time to flow as a unit again.”

Despite not having one of its best nights at the offensive end, Miller’s mere presence injected much needed confidence into the Lady Cats’ lineup.

Junior forward Kali Heivilin led Three Rivers, now 12-3 overall, with a game-high 22 points, two assists, nine rebounds, one block, five steals and three deflections.

“Kali did a great job of anticipating at the defensive end as they tried to be physical with her all night,” Bingaman said.

Miller chipped in with 16 points, seven assists, 12 rebounds, one block and four steals. Alivia Knapp added 10 points, three rebounds and one block. Rylie Kelly tossed in three points, two boards and two steals. Macy Ivins had two points, one assist, one rebound and three steals. Gabby Charvat had two rebounds. Natalie Barnes contributed five rebounds and one steal. Illy Taylor finished with two rebounds, had six deflections and one steal.

Three Rivers shot 19-of-63 from the floor (30 percent), including 6-for-27 (22 percent) from three-point territory, and made 9-of-10 (90 percent) at the foul stripe.

The Lady Cats outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-23.

Otsego ended the game 15-of-48 from the floor (31 percent) and 5-for-20 (25 percent) at the free-throw line.

Three Rivers forced Otsego into 24 turnovers.

Three Rivers’ free-throw shooting, along with two early three pointers put the Lady Cats up, 12-9 after one period.

Heivilin hit a triple and was perfect on all four of her free-throw tries in the period. Miller also knocked down a three to key the Lady Cats’ effort in the stanza.

Three Rivers’ 17-8 run in the second quarter boosted the Lady Cats to a 29-17 halftime advantage.

Kelly hit a triple, Heivilin netted 10 points and Miller added four to key the Lady Cats’ second-quarter surge.

Knapp, who was held scoreless in the opening half, scored eight of her 10 points for Three Rivers in the third quarter, including a pair of triples.

Heivilin added a deuce and Miller scored off a putback to build the Lady Cats’ lead to 42-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers finished the contest by outscoring Otsego 11-9 in the final eight minutes. The Lady Cats maintained a 20-point lead for a majority of the last period before the final 17-point margin.

Tony Koshar’s Otsego ballclub, which has no seniors on its roster and seven juniors and six sophomores, falls to 6-9 overall.

“I was proud of our effort. I thought we played hard. We have to shoot free throws better than we did tonight. Three Rivers makes it tough on you though. They are one of those teams that you think you are playing well against, but then you look up at the scoreboard and you’re down 20 points,” Koshar said.

“Three Rivers has those seven and eight point runs that do a lot of damage to you. This was the best game our postplayers have had this year. We have a lot of young kids doing nice things for us.”