Lady Cats lose defensive battle

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 1-0 non-conference decision Monday at Kalamazoo Central.

The first half was scoreless.

Three Rivers came out firing in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net, according to Lady Cats’ head coach Pete Bachinski.

Kalamazoo Central scored at the 20-minute mark for grab a 1-0 lead.

Leading in shots-on-goal for Three Rivers were Kaitlin Ritchie and Izzy taylor with two each.

Jaylin Harbin had seven keeper saves for Three Rivers.

“It was a defensive battle tonight. I felt we played solid, but just didn’t get the goal,” Bachinski said.