Lady Cats go 2-1 at Lowell Tourney

LOWELL — The Three Rivers varsity girls softball team finished with a 2-1 record for a runners-up finish in Saturday’s Lowell Tournament.

Three Rivers, now 21-6 overall, opened the day with a 13-3 win over Lowell.

Jessica Barnes posted the win for the Lady Cats allowing five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Erin Brady had three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Kali Heivilin and Anna Kulpinski both belted triples. Karalyn Eldridge, Shantel Blyly and Lizzie Bissett had two hits apiece.

Kulpinski had three RBI.

Three Rivers lost its second game to Eaton Rapids 10-3.

Natalie Barnes suffered the loss for Three Rivers giving up nine hits, three walks and one strikeout.

Blyly had two hits and doubled for Three Rivers’ only extra-base hit. Jessica Barnes had three hits and one RBI.

Bissett singled for the other Three Rivers hit.

Three Rivers ended the day with a 6-5 win over defending Division 1 state champion Caledonia.

Eldridge got the win allowing seven hits, three walks with two strikeouts.

Kali Heivilin and Emma Thatcher both belted triples for the Lady Cats. Brady added a double.