Lady Cats fourth in Vicksburg Jamboree

VICKSBURG — Three Rivers participated Wednesday in the eighth Wolverine Conference girls’ golf jamboree hosted by Vicksburg at States Golf Course.

Three Rivers finished fourth with a score of 216.

Lady Cats’ senior Erin Taylor was a medalist in the meet, firing a score of 38 for the nine-hole event.

The nearest finisher behind Taylor was Katie Horn of Sturgis who shot a score of 40 for second place.

Three Rivers junior Heidi Hines finished sixth with a score of 46 followed by Sara Haydon (59) and Michaela Shockley (73).

Three Rivers will participate in the Wolverine Conference Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Chesire Hills in Allegan at 9 a.m.