Lady Cats fourth in home jamboree

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team finished fourth in Thursday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree held at Sauganash Golf Club.

Mark Ziemet’s Lady Cats shot a score of 225.

Isabella Hoxie led Three Rivers with a score of 49. Illy Taylor fired a 57 for the Lady Cats followed by Jayley Zeimet (58) and Abbi Miller (61) to conclude the scoring.

Other Three Rivers scores included Alaina Todd (62) and Amy Adams (64).

Dowagiac won the meet with a score of 206.

Rebecca Franklin from Dowagiac earned medalist honors with a 44.