Lady Cats finish 1-2-1 at Cereal City Classic

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team competed in the Cereal City Classic Saturday hosted by Battle Creek Lakeview.

Lauren Cholometes’ Lady Cats finished the day with a record of 1-2-1.

Three Rivers began the day with a 27-25, 25-18 win over Athens, lost to Battle Creek St. Philip 15-25, 24-26, split with Hopkins 18-25, 25-23 and finished the day with a loss to Mendon 25-21, 13-25, 2-15.

Hadley Miller had 27 kills, five blocks and 19 digs. Karalyn Eldridge tossed in 18 digs and three aces. Kali Heivilin finished with 31 digs, 16 kills and six blocks.

Lady Falcons fall in semifinals

WATERVLIET — Constantine’s volleyball team lost in the semifinals of Saturday’s Watervliet Invitational.

Constantine went 3-0 and finished first in pool play. The Lady Falcons earned wins over Berrien Springs (exact scores were not available), St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 25-15, 25-8 and Paw Paw 25-21, 25-15.

Leah Dumm had 18 kills, five aces and 48 digs for Constantine. Madi Tulley added 29 kills, three aces, 34 digs and four blocks. Hannah Outlaw posted 24 kills, 12 digs, 12 aces and two blocks. Laci Lutz registered 43 assists, 15 digs and eight aces. Lilly Stears finished with 28 assists, 10 digs and nine aces. Alyssa Parmer contributed 22 digs, nine kills and 11 aces. Maria Busher had four kills, six digs and three blocks. Kaileyu Orton added eight kills and three digs. Kaylee Stears posted four kills and four digs for the Lady Falcons, now 8-4-3.

“We passed the ball extremely well today and our serving was on the aggressive side as well. This group of young ladies is hungry so we are looking forward to improving as we work through the season,” said Constantine head coach Jennifer Herschbach.