Lady Cats find rhythm, race past Sturgis

STURGIS — Routine and playing a more uptempo game seemed to suit the Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team well against Sturgis Friday night.

A few days back in school and

three practices under its belt seemed to be what Three Rivers needed as it raced past host Sturgis 53-32 Friday.

The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Three Rivers, now 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the Wolverine Conference South Division.

“I think just being back in a regular routine again after Christmas break having everyone together made a big difference tonight,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“We struggled in our 2-3 zone defense against Allegan on Tuesday. Tonight we hit some key early shots inside off our half-court trap defense, especially during the second quarter. That allowed us to get into rhythm.”

Three Rivers took a 10-9 lead over Sturgis at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter proved pivotal for the Lady Cats who outscored Sturgis 19-7 during that stretch to seize a 29-16 halftime advantage.

Freshman Hadley Miller, who led Three Rivers in scoring with 23 points and in rebounding with eight, scored 10 of her points during that stretch.

Three Rivers forced Sturgis turnovers on four consecutive possessions midway through the period with Miller responsible for every bucket on layups.

Miller rounded out a nice floor game with six assists and three steals.

Junior guard Arionne Fowlkes played one of her better games of the season adding 15 points and four assists for the Lady Cats

Cara Smith, Tessa Hawkins and Diamond Carter all contributed four points each for Three Rivers. Rhyeli Krause scored two points for the Lady Cats, who shot 22-of-50 from the floor and 7-for-11 at the foul stripe.

Three Rivers outrebounded Sturgis 32-30.

