Lady Cats fall in three sets to Eddies

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers squared off at home with Edwardsburg’s volleyball team for a share of first place Thursday night in its annual Dig Pink Cancer Awareness Night.

Three Rivers and Edwardsburg both entered the match tied with Otsego for first place in the league at 5-1.

Three Rivers fell to 5-2 in the league after falling to Edwardsburg 22-25, 16-25, 15-25.

Individual stats from the varsity match were not available when the Commercial-news went to press.

Three Rivers won the junior varsity match 23-25, 25-21, 15-11.

The Lady Cats had to overcome an 8-0 deficit in the third game to win the match.

Lydia Jepsen had four kills and 17 digs for Three Rivers. Macy Ivins posted 16 digs. Rylie Glass added 23 digs, one ace, two kills, 11 assists and one block. Abbie Thompson finished with four kills, one block, three digs and one ace. Zoe McGlothlen posted eight digs and one ace. Gisell Macedo 15 digs, three kills and two blocks. Hallie Simon added two aces and 11 digs. Caleigh Barth tossed in two kills, two blocks and seven digs.

Three Rivers defeated Edwardsburg in the freshman match 25-9, 25-5.

Madison Lockwood led the Lady Cats with three aces, while Abigail Lemacks Michelle Presock, Kiersten Veenstra and Alyx Wheat added one ace each.

Lemacks and Payge Ellifritz led the attack with five kills each. Reagan Minger added two kills and Lockwood, Kylin Griffin, Presock, Veenstra and Addison Walker all added a kill. Ellifritz Griffin and Lemacks each added a block.