Lady Cats fall short against Cardinals in overtime thriller

COLDWATER — Coldwater grabbed some big offensive rebounds down the stretch and was able to outlast visiting Three Rivers 62-58 in overtime Tuesday in a non-league girls’ basketball thriller.

“We were on the wrong end of a good game tonight. They were able to make a few more plays then us down the stretch and grabbed some big offensive rebounds. I'm proud of how hard we played and had some girls get some good experience with Kali Heivilin fouling out halfway through the fourth,” said Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman said.

The loss is the second straight for Three Rivers, now 11-3 overall. Coldwater improves to 7-7.

Three Rivers jumped out to a 14-7 advantage on Coldwater after the opening eight minutes. A 20-13 run, though, during the second quarter for the host Lady Cardinals forced a 27-27 deadlock between the two teams entering halftime.

Coldwater’s Carlee Crabtree scored 15 of her team’s first 16 points of the game. Bingaman switched defenders and put freshman Gabby Charvat on Crabtree and she held her to just eight points the remainder of the game.

Three Rivers’ 17-8 spurt in the third quarter put the Lady Cats in front, 44-37 entering the fourth quarter. Coldwater was able to force overtime with a 19-10 run in the final eight minutes to knot the score up at 54-54 at the end of regulation.

Coldwater outscored Three Rivers 8-4 in overtime to come away with the victory.

“We had our chances to hold our lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn't covert our free throws,” Bingaman. said

During the fnal quarter of regulation, Three Rivers made just 1-of-5 free-throw attempts and missed two front-ends of one-and-one situations.

Three Rivers was led by Heivilin, a 5-foot-9 junior forward, with 22 points, two assists, 12 rebounds, including 10 at the defensive end, witth three steals and one blocked shot.

Heivilin fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Alivia Knapp added 20 points, two assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals for the Lady Cats. Rylie Kelly chipped in 12 points and four rebounds. Charvat had four points, two assists, five boards and two steals. Illy Taylor had one assist and three rebounds. Macy Ivins added one assist, one rebound and two steals.

Three Rivers finished the night shooting 23-of-58 (40 percent) from the floor and 6-of-14 (43 percent) at the foul stripe.

Coldwater outrebounded Three Rivers 34-30. The Lady Cats were only able to get eight offensive rebounds.

The Lady Cats committed 16 turnovers.

Coldwater shot 24-of-60 (37 percent) from the floor and 8-of-17 (47 percent) at the foul stripe.

“The girls are looking forward to getting back to work at the defensive end tomorrow to be ready for Otsego on Thursday,” Bingaman said.

Three Rivers entertains Otsego at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.