Lady Cats fall one-goal shy to Bulldogs on Senior Night

THREE RIVERS — The Three River varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a tough 4-3 decision at home Tuesday with Vicksburg on Senior Night.

Three Rivers built a 2-1 lead after the first half.

Kaitlin Ritchie scored for Three Rivers at the 36-minute mark off an assist from Abilgail Stephens

Ritchie scored again at the 33-minute mark.

Vicksburg scored once in the first half.

Kelsey Barrett added the final Three Rivers goal with six minutes left in the second half.

The Bulldogs, however, added three goals during the second half.