THREE RIVERS — Two big games await the Three Rivers boys and girls basketball team this week.

The Wildcat boys will be at home this week for a pair of Wolverine Conference games.

Three Rivers entertains Allegan tonight in a league non-divisional matchup at 7:15 p.m. while the girls play at Allegan with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Both teams will be at home on Friday for a South Division tripleheader against Sturgis. The JV girls contest starts at 4:15 p.m. followed by the varsity girls at 5:45 p.m. and the boys’ varsity contest at 7:15 p.m.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.