Lady Cats edge Falcons in pitchers’ duel

CENTREVILLE — Division 2 fifth-ranked Three Rivers capped off the regular season by capturing the St. Joseph County softball title at Centreville Saturday.

Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats, now 35-3 overall, beat Constantine 3-1 in a seven-inning battle after routing Colon 20-0 in four innings.

Adjusting to speed of opposing pitchers was the trickiest part of the day for Three Rivers.

“It was really hard to go from the speed of the pitcher in game one to the speed in game two. Our girls had a hard time adjusting to the different speeds and they struggled a little bit at the plate in game two,” Kutz said.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.