Lady Cats crush Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — It’s no secret the success of Three Rivers’ girls basketball season has been its play at the defensive end of the floor.

Plainwell coach Tim Rieman’s Lady Trojans knew what Three Rivers’ game plan was, but finding a way to stop it proved to be a different story.

For the second time this season on its home court this season, Three Rivers capitalized on scoring chances produced by its scrappy defense as the Lady Cats cruised past Plainwell 54-28 in Thursday’s Wolverine Conference crossover game at the Purple Palace.

Three Rivers finishes the regular season 17-3 overall. The Lady Cats’ win gives them third-place in the final conference standings. Plainwell slips to 12-8 overall and finishes fourth.

It was a battle between two teams with young but up and coming talented rosters.

Plainwell’s 12-person roster consists of five sophomores and one freshman. Three Rivers meanwhile starts one sophomore, a freshman and another freshman plays a big role coming off the bench.

Alivia TerMeer’s mid-ranger jumper gave Plainwell its only lead of the night at 2-0.

Three Rivers quickly reeled off the next seven points and led 13-5 by the end of the first quarter.

