Lady Cats crush Marshall

MARSHALL — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball team whipped Marshall 10-0 and 18-5 in a pair of non-conference games Tuesday on the road.

In game one, Three Rivers scored two runs apiece in the first, second, third and four innings and added two more during the sixth.

Kylee Nash had three hits, including a pair of triples, with three RBI and she scored once for the Lady Cats, now 21-10 overall.

Jessica Barnes added two hits, one of those was a double, and scored four runs. Tessa Hawkins added two hits and one run. Erin Brady had one hit, one RBI and two runs. Amy Jo Tavernier scored once. Halle Carpenter had an RBI single. Karalyn Eldridge added a run-scoring single and one run. Tiana Sternbergh had an RBI single.

Nash picked up the win on the mound going six innings, allowing one hit with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

Brady and Hawkins had one stolen base each.

In the second game, Three Rivers scored five times in the first, six in the third and seven during the fifth.

Marshall plated three in the third and two during the fourth.

Barnes got the victory on the mound allowing six hits, two walks with nine strikeouts.

Eldridge had two hits, including a double, four RBI and scored twice. Carpenter socked a home run and a triple, had four RBI and scored twice. Tavernier had a hit and scored. Summer Guthrie added a run-scoring double and scored once herself. Barnes had a hit and scored. Nash had two hits and scored twice. Brady added an RBI single and two runs. Libby Judsen had one RBI and scored three runs. Hawkins had an RBI single and scored twice. Sternbergh added two hits, two RBI and scored twice.

Tavernier, Brady, Sternbergh and Judsen all had one stolen base each.