Lady Cats crush Coldwater, Marshall

MARSHALL — Three Rivers’ varsity softball team swept a pair of non-league doubleheaders on Tuesday at Marshall, 10-0 and 18-5, and on Thursday at home against Coldwater, 1-0 and 4-3.

Kyle Nash’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was all the offense Three Rivers needed to beat Coldwater in game one.

The game was played at the middle school field.

Mary Jo Tavernier added two hits, including a double for the Lady Cats, now 23-11 overall. Emma Thatcher, Tessa Hawkins and Tiana Sternbergh all added one hit apiece for Three Rivers.

Nash picked up the win allowing five hits, two walks with eight strikeouts.

Three Rivers trailed Coldwater 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh of game two.

After a few clutch hits, Three Rivers managed to even the game up at 3-3.

Sophomore Jessica Barnes then rounded third and headed home for the winning run. The ball was being thrown in to the cut off to make the throw home.

“I told myself what do we have to lose? We either go big and score this run or we get tagged out at home and go into extra innings. Jessica is a smart base runner and her eyes never left me while she was busting butt to third, and without hesitation she saw me telling her to go and she ran as hard as she could home, and slid under the tag,” Three Rivers coach Kendra Kutz said.

“What an awesome night overall. I am very proud of this group of young ladies and they are the reason why I love this game so much. Tonight was senior night and what an awesome night for them all. Unfortunately, senior Libby Judsen was not able to play because she was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night in Marshall, and her elbow was so swollen that she couldn’t move her arm. What an awesome night overall. I am very proud of this group of young ladies and they are the reason why I love this game so much. There was not a single moment where the team put their heads down and gave up. We fought ‘til the very end and pulled through. I am especially proud of Kylee and Tiana. Kylee never ceases to amaze me and Tiana had a clutch hit in game two after struggling at the plate recently.”

Halle Carpenter had three hits, one RBI and scored once for Three Rivers in the second game. Barnes had a hit, one RBI and scored once. Nash had one hit and two RBI. Thatcher added a hit and one run. Hawkins had a hit and Sternbergh added a hit and one run.

Nash also picked up the win in game two allowing seven hits, one walk with four strikeouts.

