Lady Cats come up short in extreme heat against rival Bulldogs

VICKSBURG — With each team needing momentum going into next week’s district tournament, neighborhood soccer rivals Three Rivers and host Vicksburg battled for two halves on a hot steamy Friday afternoon.

When the final horn sounded, it was Vicksburg escaping with a tight 2-1 victory over Three Rivers.

Three Rivers finishes the regular season with a record of 8-9-2.

Despite the final loss in conference play and regular season, first-year Three Rivers head coach Travis Shubnell was pleased with his team’s effort.

“Our girls put forth so much effort and heart today. It’s a rival game and neither side really likes the other. We’ve had this match circled on our schedule. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted. Going forward though we might see them again next week in districts,” Shubnell said.

Three Rivers scored first at the 24:37 mark of the first half with Kelsey Barrett recording the Lady Cats’ lone goal off a direct kick.

Vicksburg would tie the match up 1-1 by halftime with a goal at 7:58.

Each team’s defense held strong until the Bulldogs were able to score the game winner off a penalty kick with 14:36 remaining in the match.

Three Rivers best opportunity at the Vicksburg goal came with 4:40 left in the match on a direct kick attempt by senior Kaitlin Ritchie, but the shot fell wide left of the Bulldogs’ goal.

Three Rivers goal keeper Jaylin Harbin registered eight saves in goal for the Lady Cats.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.

