Lady Cats clobber Allegan

Three Rivers piled up two more Wolverine Conference victories with lopsided road wins at Allegan Thursday 23-0 and 18-0.

Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats improve to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the league.

Winning pitcher Natalie Barnes combined with Jessica Barnes and Maddy Knoll to limit Allegan to just one hit two walks and five strikeouts for Three Rivers.

Highlighting that game at the plate for Three Rivers were Emma Thatcher with a home run. Kali Heivilin added a double and triple for the Lady Cats, while Shantel Blyly, Erin Brady and Karalyn Eldridge all added a double each.

Eldridge drove in five runs, while Blyly, Natalie Barnes and Thatcher all had three RBI. Brady and Brooklyn Furlong both had two RBI.

Thatcher also had three stolen bases.

Jessica Barnes got the win in game two for Three Rivers allowing one hit, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Hevilin and Thatcher both belted triples, while Jessica Barnes had a pair of doubles. Eldridge, Anna Kulpinski, Brady, Knoll, Furlong and all had one hit each. Lizzie Bissett added two singles.

Natalie Barnes, Bissett, Kulpinski and Blyly all had two RBIs each.