Lady Cats cash in on late chances to tame Huskies

PORTAGE — Portage Northern’s Igloo was a cozy place to be for the Three Rivers girls basketball team Thursday night.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats improved its record to 5-1 overall heading into Christmas break with a 41-28 win over the Lady Huskies.

The Lady Cats raced out to a 12-5 first-quarter lead on the strength of its outside shooting.

‘Tonight was a different kind of night. We played the first half with just seven girls because of an injury and illness,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“We really had to fight at times with the poor shooting night we had. But we were able to play pretty well defensively and limited their shot opportunities and eventually got a couple runs in the second half to keep it out of reach.”



