Lady Cats bury Trojans with press

THREE RIVERS — Rhyeli Krause and her classmates wanted to make their final game against Sturgis at the Purple Palace a memorable one.

Krause and the rest of the Lady Cats did just that and afterward celebrated a 54-40 Wolverine Conference South Division victory.

Freshman Hadley Miller scored 18 points to go with five assists, six steals and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cats.

Krause finished with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and had two steals and one rebound.

Arionne Fowlkes added nine points and three assists for Three Rivers. Cara Smith added five points. Izzy Taylor had four steals off the bench.

Three Rivers finished the night 19-of-50 from the floor, including 7-of-15 from behind the three-point arch, and went 9-of-16 from the foul line.

Sturgis won the rebounding battle 30-24.

The win improves Three Rivers to 6-10 overall and 3-3 in divisional contests.

“It was a good night for seniors to all get a start and win on Senior Night. It took us a while to get into a rhythm but eventually our pressure wore on them and with the exception of finishing at the offensive end late in the second quarter we were able to finish good looks,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“When we are unselfish and take good shots offensively, we are successful. Defensively we didn’t allow Sturgis to get comfortable until late in the fourth. We were able to transition between different presses to give them multiple looks to keep them off balance.”

Three Rivers’ stifling press in the third quarter led to numerous opportunities at the offensive end.

