Lady Cats buried by early deficit

THREE RIVERS — Quick-starting Otsego raced out to a big early lead and handed Three Rivers a 60-40 Wolverine Conference girls’ basketball loss Friday at the Purple Palace.

Three Rivers, now 4-10 overall and 2-3 in the South Division, fell behind 7-0 to start the cross-divisional contest.

Otsego knocked down three shots from three-point territory and took advantage of its size to establish dominance down low early on as it built up a 22-2 advantage after one quarter.

Otsego hit eight of its first 11 shots of the game, which included a trio of three-pointers.

Three Rivers’ only field goal in the opening period came on a mid-range jump shot by senior Rhyeli Krause.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats would drain just three more field-goal attempts before the first half ended and trailed the Bulldogs 32-10 entering halftime.

Three Rivers found a bit more success in the second half creating better shot opportunities and converting its chances.

But Otsego’s size and depth wore on Three Rivers as the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Cats 17-12 in the third quarter to grab a commanding 44-27 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

“We struggled with being efficient with the ball and could not knock down some shots to get us in a flow,” Bingaman said. “We played smarter and with more of a focus on spacing in the second half and were able to play better.

“Once we did start playing smarter and with confidence we were more successful. Otsego’s length and shooting efficiency make it tough and forces you to play every possession at the top of your game. That’s why they are state ranked.”

Otsego, which shot 20-of-39 from the field (51 percent) and 16-of-23 at the foul stripe (70 percent) was led in scoring by Liz Barwegen with 18 points. Madison Rayman added 13 and Grace Verhage tossed in 12.

Jaycie Callaway added seven rebounds. Kaelyn Arlington pulled down six boards and Erica Drobny dished out five assists for the Bulldogs, now 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the North Division.

Three Rivers was led in scoring by Krause with 12 points.

Arionne Fowlkes added 10 points, two assists and four steals for the Lady Cats. Tessa Hawkins had seven points and three steals. Izzy Taylor contributed five points, two assists and six rebounds. Freshman Hadley Miller finished with four points, five rebounds and three steals for the Lady Cats, who shot 16-of-51 (31 percent) from the floor and 2-of-6 (25 percent) at the free-throw line.

Each team committed 21 turnovers.

Otsego held a 29-18 edge in rebounding.

“We came to start the game and knocked shots down, became active in our defensive pressure and ran the floor well,” said Otsego coach Tony Koshar.

“We’re a tough team when we can play like that. We were tough with our size and speed. Three Rivers turned things around in the second half though and did a nice job.”

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.