Lady Cats bash Cardinals’ pitching

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over visiting Coldwater Tuesday 20-1 in three innings and 15-7.

Emma Thatcher, Maddy Knoll and Kali Heivilin all belted home runs in the opener for Three Rivers, now 2-0.

Heivilin also had a triple for the Lady Cats, while Shantel Blyly, Knoll, Erin Brady and Natalie Barnes all cranked out doubles.

Heivilin totaled four RBI and Jessica Barnes and Karalyn Eldridge plated three runs each, while Brady added two RBI.

Jessica Barnes picked up the pitching win for Three Rivers allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.