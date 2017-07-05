Lady Cats’ tennis second at Niles Brandywine Tourney

NILES — Three Rivers finished second in Saturday’s Niles Brandywine Bobcat Invitational at Plym Park.

Brandywine won the four-team tournament with 29 points. Three Rivers was next with 20, followed by South Bend Washington (15) and Galesburg-Augusta (14).

“The girls played some good tennis today. I was really happy with how they dealt with the weather. It was mostly sunny and in the 50s, so that was good, but with the high winds that brought the temperature down and the wind can do some crazy things to the ball,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner. “It can make it tough to play your normal game. You really have to adjust to play the wind and they did pretty well at that.”

Five of Three Rivers’ eight flights finished in second place.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers finished second with wins over Galesburg-Augusta and South Bend Washington.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers finished runner-up with victories over South Bend Washington and Galesburg-Augusta.

