Lady Cats’ struggles continue in loss to Tigers

THREE RIVERS — Winning basketball games is about doing all the little things right.

The Three Rivers Lady Cats are struggling to do that right now, while the Allegan Tigers are flourishing in several areas.

Visiting Allegan handed Three Rivers its fourth consecutive loss with a 39-26 Wolverine Conference non-divisional win at the Purple Palace Tuesday.

In other conference games Tuesday, Otsego beat Edwardsburg 56-48, Paw Paw defeated Sturgis 61-50, Plainwell edged Vicksburg 51-47 and South Haven got past Dowagiac 43-39.

Allegan improves to 7-1 overall, while Three Rivers falls to 2-5.

“Defensively we’re doing some things well, but offensively we struggle to get into the right spots,” coach Jason Bingaman said.

“We’re just not hitting the shots we were hitting in earlier games. Because of that it kind of forces us to second guess ourselves or overthink things. We need to get all five girls on the same page to be successful.”

Three Rivers jumped out to a quick 4-1 advantage in the first quarter.

Allegan, however, went on an 11-0 run to finish the period and take a 12-4 advantage into the second quarter.

Freshman Hadley Miller, who led Three Rivers with 16 points to go with six rebounds, one steal and one assist, scored five of her points during the second quarter to help keep the Lady Cats within striking distance of their guests, 19-13, entering halftime.

Kara Bishop’s jump shot and Delanie Nahikian’s bucket inside for Allegan helped expand the Lady Tigers’ lead to 10, 23-13, two minutes into the third quarter.

Miller’s three-pointer cut the Lady Cats’ deficit to seven, 23-16.

Haylie Curtis’ triple on Allegan’s next possession boosted the Tigers’ lead to 10 points again.

Allegan led by as many as 12 after Bishop hit two freethrows with 1:50 left in the period.

Miller’s layup just before the end of the quarter lessened Three Rivers’ deficit to 10, 30-20, entering the final stanza.

