Lady Cats’ soccer team posts third straight win on the week

The Three Rivers varsity girls soccer team concluded the week Thursday with its third consecutive win after a convincing 6-1 win at home over Parchment.

The non-conference victory improves Travis Shubnell’s Lady Cats to 12-6 on the season.

Three Rivers built a 4-1 advantage after the opening 40 minutes of play before holding its opponent scoreless in the final half.

Seniors Kelsey Barrett and Abigail Stephens led Three Rivers to the win with two goals apiece.

Also adding goals for the Lady Cats were Olivia Carlisi and Illy Taylor.