Lady Cats’ soccer shuts out Niles

THREE RIVERS – The colder weather didn’t deter the Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team in its quest to record its second win Wednesday.

Senior Kelsey Barrett and sophomore Alivia Knapp scored two goals each to help lead Three Rivers to a 4-0 win at home over Niles.

Three Rivers led Niles 1-0 after the first half.

Scoring the lone goal for Three Rivers in the opening 40 minutes was Barrett in the 27th minute.

Knapp scored for Three Rivers in the 42nd and 44th minute to increase Three Rivers’ advantage to 3-0. Barrett capped off the scoring with a goal in the 48th minute.

Barrett also recorded a pair of assists while Abigail Stephens was credited with one assist.

Alaina Todd recorded the shutout in goal for Three Rivers, now 2-1 overall.