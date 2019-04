THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 non-conference decision at home Tuesday to Kalamazoo Central.

The match was scoreless after one half of play.

Kalamazoo Central scored the lone goal of the match with seven minutes remaining in the second half.

The loss was a disappointing in the fact that the Lady Wildcats outshot the Maroon Giants 13-9.