Lady Cats’ rebounding, defense stops Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — Rebounding and defense compensated for a tough night offensively for the Three Rivers girls’ basketball team in a 40-22 win at home Saturday over Vicksburg.

The win didn’t come easy for the Lady Cats, who expended a lot of energy 24 hours earlier in a 56-48 loss at Otsego.

“Playing back-to-back nights after a tough four quarters at Otsego, we didn’t shoot very well. But we were very active on the defensive end and rebounded very well tonight,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

Three Rivers outrebounded Vicksburg 50-16, held its Wolverine Conference South Division rivals to single-digit scoring in all fourth quarters, including just one field goal in the middle two quarters.

Three Rivers jumped out to leads of 12-7 after one period, led 21-10 at halftime and built a 32-14 advantage after three quarters.