Lady Cats’ quick start crushes Trojans

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Lady Cats picked one of the best nights to shoot one of their best percentages of the season.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats finished the night 26-of-62 from the floor (42 percent) as they rolled past the Sturgis Lady Trojans 70-25 in a Wolverine Conference South Division game.

“We came out really aggressive and were all over the court. The girls made some mistakes, but I would rather we be over aggressive than not moving efficiently,” Bingaman said.