Lady Cats’ JV spikers win Gull Lake 6-Pack Tournament

RICHLAND — The Three Rivers junior varsity girls volleyball team won Tuesday’s 6-Pack Tournament hosted by Gull Lake.

Three Rivers defeated Parchment 25-8, 25-10, Hastings 25-8, 25-13, Kalamazoo Central 25-13, 25-20 and Paw Paw 25-14, 25-16.

Lydia Jepsen had 14 kills, three blocks, 19 digs and six aces for Three Rivers. Macy Ivins collected nine digs and four aces. Rylie Glass contributed 27 assists, four kills, two blocks, 26 digs and two aces. Abbie Thompson contributed four kills, three blocks and eight digs. Zoe McGlothlen pitched in eight digs and seven aces. Hannah Macghan finished with six digs. Halie Simon posted six digs. Gabby Charvat kicked in six kills, three blocks, 24 digs and five aces. Gisell Macedo had 12 kills, two blocks, , 22 digs and nine aces. Jenna Ellis added 11 digs and two aces. Caleigh Barth finished with two kills, two blocks and eight digs.