Lady Cats’ Hines, Taylor medal at Gull Lake Invitational

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team opened their season Wednesday participating in the Gull Lake Invitational at Bedford Valley Golf Club.
Three Rivers did not post a team score because the Lady Cats only had three players. Four are needed to score as a team.
Individually, Heidi Hines led Three Rivers after tying for fourth with a score of 85 for the 18-hole event.
Erin Taylor finished sixth for Three Rivers with 86 and Sara Haydon added a 123.
Hines and Taylor both received medals for their performance.

