Lady Cats’ half-court trap strands Redskins

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team didn’t play to perfection but managed to play well enough to end Paw Paw’s season with a 51-30 Class B district win Monday in Edwardsburg’s gym.

Three Rivers (8-13) advances to face Vicksburg (10-10) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dowagiac (4-16) faces Edwardsburg (18-2) in the second game at 7:30 p.m. The finals are Friday at 7 p.m.

“Our energy at the defensive end early on set the tone for the night,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman. “I was proud of the effort we played with at the defensive end and that turned in to good looks at the offensive end. Our trap had them on their heels most of the time.

“Both times Paw Paw began to make runs we were able to settle down and make plays to increase our lead again.

I’d still like us to be a bit more efficient finishing, but because of how well we were rebounding at both ends we kept getting good looks. We’re excited for our opportunity to play Vicksburg again.”

Three Rivers jumped out to a quick 7-0 advantage.

Hadley Miller converted a layup, Rhyeli Krause drained a triple and Cara Smith converted a steal into a layup to cap the Lady Cats’ early spurt.

Paw Paw pulled within three, 7-4 following back-to-back deuces from Brooklyn Walker and Megan Huggett.

Taking further advantage of its defense pressure, Three Rivers expanded on its lead by finishing the period on another 7-0 run to build a 14-4 advantage entering the second quarter.

Arionne Fowlkes ignited the Lady Cats’ run with a free throw and a pair of layups and junior postplayer Izzy Taylor scored off a mid-range jumper in the lane to cap off the run and send the Lady Cats into the second quarter up by double digits.

Three Rivers continued to prey on Paw Paw’s mistakes to start the second quarter. The Lady Cats converted two Redskins’ turnovers into five points. Two of those points came on a Miller putback before Krause drained a three-pointer that extended the Lady Cats’ margin to 23-6 with 4:40 left in the half.

