Lady Cats’ galiant effort falls short in loss to Eddies

Edwardsburg’s experience and depth carried the Lady Eddies to their second consecutive Division 2 district title at Three Rivers Friday with a 56-42 win over the Lady Cats.

If heart was a determining factor in the final score, Three Rivers would’ve prevailed over Edwardsburg.

Playing with just eight players, Three Rivers, which finishes 16-6, just did not have enough depth in the end to stay with Edwardsburg.

Edwardsburg, now 23-0, advances to the Coloma Regional where it will face Hamilton in one of two semifinal games on Monday.

Three Rivers was without seniors Diamond Carter and Jessica Barnes, both standing close to 5-foot-10, who were participating with the school’s DECA Club at the state meet Friday.