VICKSBURG — An expected down-to-the-wire battle between Wolverine Conference girls’ basketball South Division rivals Three Rivers and Vicksburg never materialized.

Three Rivers’ quickness and defensive pressure buried Vicksburg’s junior-dominated squad as the visiting Lady Cats rolled to an eventual 60-19 win Friday.

Three Rivers improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Division.

“How we played tonight is how we envision ourselves playing with great intensity that we showed tonight. I was proud of how much energy and enthusiasm we played with. Even the girls who were out of the game on the bench were excited and involved in the game,” said Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman.

“We set the tone tonight up top with four full-court pressure. Hadley Miller had a phenomenal night with her pressure on the basketball. We were able to feed off of that down the floor and were able to get some early buckets and it translated over to the rest of the game.”

Three Rivers opened the contest in strong fashion, building an early 10-0 advantage.

The Lady Cats’ defensive pressure was relentless at times as Jason Bingaman’s ballclub would force the Bulldogs into a total of six turnovers in the period.

Vicksburg finally got its first point on the scoreboard with 2:51 left in the stanza on a Hannah Vallier free throw.

Junior Kali Heivilin scored 10 of her 16 first-half points during the first eight minutes for Three Rivers. Several of those came on offensive rebounds. Her efforts put the Lady Cats up 20-1 entering the second quarter.

Vicksburg began the second quarter with a quick 6-0 run. Sydney Ednos was credited with the Bulldogs’ first three field goals of the night.

Three Rivers built its lead to 35-13 by halftime. Macy Ivins knocked down her second three pointer of the game midway through the period while freshman forward Gabby Charvat added a key bucket for the Lady Cats. Heivilin, meanwhile, continued to clean up the glass by adding four more points from underneath, along with two charity tosses.