Lady Cats’ defense stifles Chieftains

EE RIVERS — If the gymnasium wasn’t warm enough, the Three Rivers girls’ basketball team used a stifling press in the first half to create extra heat Friday.

Three Rivers produced its second win in three games by cruising past visiting Dowagiac 60-14 at the Purple Palace in front of a big and enthusiastic crowd.

The Lady Cats improve to 4-6 overall with the win and 2-1 in the Wolverine Conference South Division. Dowagiac falls to 0-4 in the division and 2-8 overall.

Three Rivers started slow on the offensive end missing a few early scoring opportunities.

But it didn’t take long for the Lady Cats to take control of the contest. Three Rivers used a suffocating press to force several Lady Chieftain turnovers at halfcourt and turned them into uncontested layups.

“We came out with good defensive intensity and put pressure on them the entire first half,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“Our team benefitted from turnovers off the pressure we put on their ballhandlers. Once we were able to convert at the offensive end we were able to play with a lot of rhythm which allowed us to switch up our defenses.”

Freshman Hadley Miller scored 11 of her 18 points for the game in the opening half. Junior guard Arionne Fowlkes converted six of her 14 points in the first two periods.

Fowlkes used her scrappy play throughout most of the contest to force her way inside while drawing fouls on the Lady Chieftains.

Fowlkes finished the night shooting 4-of-8 from the free-throw line and 5-of-8 at the foul line.

Miller finished 8-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the foul stripe.

But production at both ends went beyond the five starters with several key contributions from players off the bench.

Rhyeli Krause finished the game with six points, two rebounds and three steals.

