Lady Cats’ bats pummel Trojans

STURGIS – The Three Rivers Lady Cats varsity softball team continued to get timely hits Tuesday night as it swept host Sturgis 21-8 and 13-2 in a Wolverine Conference doubleheader.

In the opener, Kali Heivilin blasted two home runs to raise her season total to 12 for Three Rivers, now 13-3 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Heivilin also had four RBI and scored five times in the game.

Natalie Barnes belted a triple, while Jessica Barnes, Shantel Blyly, Erin Brady and Karalyn Eldridge all added a double.

Jessica Barnes, who had four hits, also drove in four runs, while Eldridge had three RBI.

Shantel Blyly and Aislyn Sternbergh added two hits apiece, while Emma Thatcher and Erin Brady all contributed base hits for Three Rivers.

Jessica Barnes, Bissett, Brady and Heivilin all had one stolen base each.

Natalie Barnes picked up the win in the circle allowing six hits and two walks. Jessica Barnes tossed three innings of relief giving up three hits and four walks.

Jessica Barnes homered in game two for the Lady Cats. Sternbergh’s double was the only other extra-base hit for Three Rivers in that game.

Sterbergh had three RBI, while Jessica Barnes and Natalie Barnes plated two apiece and Brady had one RBI.

Sterbergh had two stolen bases, while Heivilin and Jessica Barnes had one apiece.

Bissett added one base hit.

Eldridge got the win for the Lady Cats tossing a three hitter with four walks. Both Sturgis runs were earned.

Lady Hornets beat Hartford

MENDON — The Mendon softball team edged visiting Hartford 5-4 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at home.

The second game was tied at 4-4 going into the eighth inning when it was called due to darkness.

Amaijha Bailey and Payton Griffith collected two hits in game one for Mendon.

Taylor Schabes got the pitching win for Mendon allowing seven hits four walks with four strikeouts.