Lady Cats’ bats pound Chieftains

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls softball team came away with an impressive Wolverine Conference doubleheader sweep at home Monday over the Dowagiac Lady Chieftains 15-0 and 18-2.

Three Rivers improves to 26-10 overall.

Jessica Barnes got the win in game one for Three Rivers. She allowed one hit, four walks with four strikeouts.

Karalyn Eldridge, Lizzie Bissett and Erin Brady all had two hits apiece for Three Rivers, while Emma Thatcher, Shantel Blyly, Kali Heivilin, Jessica Barnes, Natalie Barnes and Aislyn Sternbergh all added one hit apiece.