Lady Cats’ bats, pitching has them in league title contention

THREE RIVERS — Kendra Kutz wasn’t joking when she called her Three Rivers varsity softball team a special group.

The Lady Cats have proven their fifth-year head coach right 21 games into this season.

Three Rivers is enjoying its best season ever on the diamond with an 18-3 overall record and spotless 10-0 mark in the Wolverine Conference.

It’s the first time Three Rivers has ever been undefeated in the conference this far into the season. “We’ve gotten the year off to a great start. The first four years I was here Vicksburg and Edwardsburg were a couple of teams we struggled with in the first few games of the league schedule coming off our spring break,” Kutz recalls.

Not this season.

Three Rivers started strong sweeping a league doubleheader at Vicksburg 6-0 and 9-0 before beating Edwardsburg at home 3-2 and 11-1.

