Lady Cat spikers fall short in thrilling five-set match at Paw Paw

PAW PAW — Anyone in attendance at Thursday’s Wolverine Conference volleyball match between visiting Three Rivers and Paw Paw certainly got their five dollars worth.

Three Rivers battled Paw Paw to five sets before dropping a 25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 13-15 decision.

Three Rivers head coach Erik Kore singled out Karsyn Draime for having a quality match.

Draime, a junior outside hitter, finished the night with 10 kills and a stellar .530 hitting percentage.

Hadley Miller, a sophomore outside hitter, had six blocks and three service aces.

Maya Bidelman did a nice job running the Lady Cats’ offense with 23 assists, Miller had 11, and Kylee Nash contributed six.

A big key in the loss for Three Rivers, now 15-10-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference, came on defense where the Lady Cats logged 40 total digging errors, and at the service line where they were charged with 11 missed serves.

The Three Rivers JV volleyball team beat Paw Paw in three games 25-15, 24-26 and 15-10.

Lizzie Bissett went 10-for-10 serving adding one kill and seven assists. Maddy Borst had four aces, four kills, and two blocks. Caliah Brown had two kills and a pair of blocks.

Three Rivers earned a 25-17, 25-22 win over Paw in the freshman match.

Zoe Swartz had four aces for Three Rivers. Shantel Blyly, Paige Middleton and Brooke Mercer all had three aces for the Lady Cats, while Carlie Lehman added two and Lexi McKenzie had one.

Alaina Todd led Three Rivers with four kills while Brooklyn Furlong added three.

Three Rivers freshmen coach Don Zabonick singled out Furlong and Megan Melville for their stellar play on defense.