Lady Cat softball duo earn all-state, honorable mention

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — For receiving such high accolades you won’t find too many other individuals as humble about them as Three Rivers softball players Kali Heivilin and Kylee Nash.
Heivilin, a freshman and the Lady Cats’ starting shortstop, was named to the Division 2 All-State first team Tuesday by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, while Nash, Three Rivers’ No. 1 pitcher, received honorable mention.
 

