Lady Cat soccer teams stumble

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 4-2 non-conference decision at home Monday with Coldwater.

Coldwater scored all four of its goals in the opening half to open up a 4-0 advantage.

“We came out flat in the first half. Then we talked and put together a second half plan and shut down their offense and scored two goals of our own,” said Three Rivers varsity coach Pete Bachinski.

Kelsey Barrett scored for Three Rivers at the 32-minute mark of the second half.

Kaitline Ritchie added the Lady Cats’ final goal at the 35-minute mark.

Jaylin Harbin had four keeper saves for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers also lost the junior varsity to Coldwater 4-2.

Gabriel Macanas scored both goals for Three Rivers.