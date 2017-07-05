Lady Cat netters split matches

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team traveled to Edwardsburg Wednesday to complete a match with the host Eddies, a match that had been postponed by rain earlier this season.

Three Rivers lost 8-0 against Edwardsburg but managed to earn a 5-3 non-league decision over Niles.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers defeated Niles’ Hannah Davis 6-0, 6-0. Taylor lost by forfeit to Shania Ahmed of Edwardsburg.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers lost to Edwardsburg’s Hannah Ahmed 0-6, 0-6 but earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Julia Kosten of Niles.

At No. 3 singles, Abby Springer of Three Rivers lost 0-6, 0-6 to Annika Smith of Edwardsburg. Springer beat Sydney Prillwitz of Niles 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 4 singles, Megan Jacobs of Three Rivers fell to Sarah Scheretie of Edwardsburg 1-6, 0-6. Jacobs also lost to Erin Thomas of Niles 0-6, 2-6.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.