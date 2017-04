THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls' tennis team disposed easily of visiting Bronson Tuesday 8-0 in a non-conference match.

Three Rivers won all eight flights in straight sets and only one went into a tiebreaker.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers whipped Paris Outwater 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers topped Gabby Luviano 6-0, 6-0.

