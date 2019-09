CENTREVILLE — The Three Rivers girls’ golf team finished second Tuesday in the Black Division of the Sturgis Invitational held at Island Hills Golf Club.

Illy Taylor placed third with a score of 103. Jayley Zeimet finished seventh for the Lady Cats followed by Isabella Hoxie (111) and Amy Adams (113) rounded out the scoring.

Three Rivers finished with a team score of 434.

Alaina Todd also shot a 129 for Three Rivers.