Lady Cat linksters finish fourth

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team finished fourth in Monday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Allegan at Chesire Hills.

Sturgis won the nine-hole event with a 182.

Three Rivers carded a score of 206.

Erin Taylor of Three Rivers was a medalist on the day with a 36.

Heidi Hines was next for the Lady Cats with a 51, followed by Sara Haydon (54), Jayley Zeimet (65), and Michaela Shockley (100).