Lady Cat linksters finish fourth

Taylor medalist with 36
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team finished fourth in Monday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Allegan at Chesire Hills.
Sturgis won the nine-hole event with a 182.
Three Rivers carded a score of 206.
Erin Taylor of Three Rivers was a medalist on the day with a 36.
Heidi Hines was next for the Lady Cats with a 51, followed by Sara Haydon (54), Jayley Zeimet (65), and Michaela Shockley (100).

