Lady Cat linksters fall to Marshall

MARSHALL — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team dropped a 195-230 decision in a dual match against Marshall Monday at the Marshall Country Club.

The meet was originally scheduled to be a quad but Portage Northern and Portage Central both backed out of the competition.

Erin Taylor from Three Rivers shot a 44 to earn medalist honors.

Heidi Hines was next for Three Rivers with a 45 followed by Jayley Zeimet (65) and Michaela Shockley (78).

Marshall was led by Lauren Bates with a 45.