Lady Cat linksters fall to Marshall
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
MARSHALL — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team dropped a 195-230 decision in a dual match against Marshall Monday at the Marshall Country Club.
The meet was originally scheduled to be a quad but Portage Northern and Portage Central both backed out of the competition.
Erin Taylor from Three Rivers shot a 44 to earn medalist honors.
Heidi Hines was next for Three Rivers with a 45 followed by Jayley Zeimet (65) and Michaela Shockley (78).
Marshall was led by Lauren Bates with a 45.